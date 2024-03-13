Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,562,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,033,734. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $293.24 and a one year high of $448.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.66.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

