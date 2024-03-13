Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 8.15% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDEM. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. 12,388 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

