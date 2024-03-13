Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 124,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 41,135 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:XBJA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,760 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

