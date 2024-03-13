Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.44. 1,006,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,950. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.53.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

