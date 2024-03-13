Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,715 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.38. The stock had a trading volume of 48,105,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,231,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

