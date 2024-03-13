Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $444.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.28 and a 1-year high of $479.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

