Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

DGRO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. 331,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,337. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $57.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

