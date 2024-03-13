Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 12,824 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of Crescent Energy worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,055,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after buying an additional 1,005,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after buying an additional 111,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 148,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CRGY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. 299,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

