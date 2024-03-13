Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

ONEQ traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 68,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $64.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

