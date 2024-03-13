Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,897 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,443,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after buying an additional 1,588,425 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,664. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

