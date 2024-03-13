Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 72.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
