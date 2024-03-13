Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 72.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Superior Drilling Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Stories

