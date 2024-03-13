SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

SurgePays Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SURG opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SurgePays has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $121.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SurgePays

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SurgePays by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SurgePays by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SurgePays by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

Further Reading

