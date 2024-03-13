Sylebra Capital LLC Invests $44.08 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,082,000. Booking accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock remained flat at $3,500.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,565.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,283.71. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,383.18 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

