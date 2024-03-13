Sylebra Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,571,227 ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,571,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,000. ReNew Energy Global accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.69% of ReNew Energy Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,897,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,521 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 62,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 945.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 118,169 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNW. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. 98,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,053. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.90 million. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

