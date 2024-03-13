Sylebra Capital LLC Takes $129.47 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,013,488 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $129,467,000. Five9 makes up about 6.9% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sylebra Capital LLC owned 2.77% of Five9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 27.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 145,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,792. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

