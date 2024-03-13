Sylebra Capital LLC Takes Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,183,003 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,462,000. RingCentral makes up approximately 12.9% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sylebra Capital LLC owned about 8.73% of RingCentral as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 903.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,197,000 after buying an additional 7,350,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 515.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 102.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,857,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,799,000 after buying an additional 941,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $31,316,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $15,510,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 111,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.92.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

