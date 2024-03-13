Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) SVP Sells $94,800.00 in Stock

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peggy Maes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of Sylvamo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00.

Sylvamo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sylvamo stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.29. 86,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,389. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 80.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 170.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

