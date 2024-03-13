Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $576.72 on Friday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $350.58 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.42.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after buying an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,384,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

