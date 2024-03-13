Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $560.67 and last traded at $562.38. 120,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,342,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $576.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.42. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

