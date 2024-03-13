System1 (SST) to Release Earnings on Monday

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th.

System1 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SST opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. System1 has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

Insider Activity at System1

In other System1 news, major shareholder Stanley Blend bought 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $1,249,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,612,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,390,397.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

System1 Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SST. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of System1 by 1,643.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,203,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of System1 by 505.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,332,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of System1 by 293.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 755,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of System1 by 382.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of System1 by 140.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 253,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

