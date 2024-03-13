System1 (SST) to Release Earnings on Monday

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th.
System1 Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SST opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. System1 has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.86.
Insider Activity at System1
In other System1 news, major shareholder Stanley Blend bought 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $1,249,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,612,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,390,397.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1
System1 Company Profile
System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than System1
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.