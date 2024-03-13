Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Update

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Tapinator Stock Performance

Shares of TAPM opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. Tapinator has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Get Tapinator alerts:

About Tapinator

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.