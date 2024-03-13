Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 543.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $3,495,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Target by 13.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 64.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Target by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

TGT stock opened at $167.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.