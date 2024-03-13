Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up to $8.54

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $10.02. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 273,603 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TH shares. TheStreet downgraded Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $904.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth $862,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $5,582,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $9,378,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 290.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 99,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 13,213.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

