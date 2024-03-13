Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,200 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.10% of KLA worth $61,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KLA stock traded down $10.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $688.08. 314,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.89. The company has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.