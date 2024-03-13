Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 23,991 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of CDW worth $25,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,975,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of CDW by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 204,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,160,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $250.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.