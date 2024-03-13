Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 25,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vale were worth $27,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 18.9% during the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,090,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,212,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,606,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,323,000 after buying an additional 139,557 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth about $2,679,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 31,388,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,022,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

