Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nucor were worth $23,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $111,725,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 21,987.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after acquiring an additional 526,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nucor by 97.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $185.00. The company had a trading volume of 453,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,956. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $195.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

