Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of eBay worth $22,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of eBay by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,003 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,578 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,084 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 21.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 114,631 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. 2,798,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,842,065. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.