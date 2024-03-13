Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $43,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

LOW traded up $4.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.50. 604,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $247.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

