Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the quarter. Onsemi accounts for about 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $51,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Onsemi Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.40. 1,378,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,748,201. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.99. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
