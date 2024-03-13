Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 6,800 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in McKesson were worth $27,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 50.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $4.51 on Wednesday, hitting $526.73. 143,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,003. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $537.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

