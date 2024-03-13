Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 32,082 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.61.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $608.78. 781,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $551.54 and a 200-day moving average of $473.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.31 and a 12-month high of $624.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

