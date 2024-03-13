Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading Up 5.4%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK)’s share price was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.71 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 1,426,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,600,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.96.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.