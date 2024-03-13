Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Trading Down 0.2 %

TLPFY opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. Teleperformance has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $123.55.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.