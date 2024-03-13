Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Teleperformance Trading Down 0.2 %
TLPFY opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. Teleperformance has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $123.55.
Teleperformance Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teleperformance
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.