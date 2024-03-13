Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.93. 5,945,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 35,346,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $594.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 100.03% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Jonathan S. Gross acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 32.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

