Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $82.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $881.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at $10,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 105.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after buying an additional 131,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after buying an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

