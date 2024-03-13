Terra Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $725.90 million and $107.68 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000969 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 684,102,934 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

