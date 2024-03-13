Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.26.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,893 shares of company stock worth $21,512,829. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.89. The stock had a trading volume of 36,036,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,967,664. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $544.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

