The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Boosted by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for approximately 2.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $190,865,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $158.99. 298,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,848. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.26. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

