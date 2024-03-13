The Arena Group (AREN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:AREN opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The Arena Group has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

In other The Arena Group news, major shareholder Simplify Inventions, Llc bought 5,555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $11,999,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,067,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,706,428.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

