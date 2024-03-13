The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2026 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Get Boeing alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE BA opened at $184.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank raised its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.