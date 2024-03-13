The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,540,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,758. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.38 and its 200-day moving average is $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

