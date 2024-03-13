The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 129.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cato were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cato by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Cato by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Cato by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cato during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Aldebaran Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC now owns 844,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 103,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

NYSE CATO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 7,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,900. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -424.97%.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

