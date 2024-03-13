The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 63 consecutive years. Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 64.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $260.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

