The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of SJM opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.34. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -481.81%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

