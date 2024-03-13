The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.77. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $157.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

