The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.17. 2,260,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,679,500. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $115.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average is $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $207.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

