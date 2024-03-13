The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Lessened by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $84,275,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. 714,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,992,941. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.