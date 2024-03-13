The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,204,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,363 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.43% of Williams Companies worth $175,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 20.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:WMB opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
