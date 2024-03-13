Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, a growth of 4,181.4% from the February 14th total of 366,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 266.0 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TCYMF opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84. Tingyi has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

