Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, a growth of 4,181.4% from the February 14th total of 366,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 266.0 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TCYMF opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84. Tingyi has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $1.75.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
